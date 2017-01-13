Print Story
WDWeb Desk

SRK terms himself most photogenic Bollywood actor

Shah Rukh Khan, often referred to as King Khan and perhaps rightly so, has termed himself as the most photogenic actor of Bollywood.

Asked at a launch of a celebrity calendar about whom he considered the most photogenic actor, Khan said, "I think it's me. According to me, photogenic is a person who looks plain normally and looks really nice in pictures. So I am photogenic."

He went on to add: "I think I'm very plain looking, but Dabboo (Ratnani, the photographer) makes me look nice in the pictures."

SRK, however, said that otherwise all other people here - on the calendar - were really good-looking in real life as well.

