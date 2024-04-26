How Justin Saliman ‘checks all the boxes' for Sofia Vergara

Justin Saliman and Sofia Vergara seem to be going strong in their romance after her Joe Manganiello split

Sofía Vergara is in love with her new beau Dr. Justin Saliman, 49 after her divorce with Joe Manganiello.

According to an insider who’s a close pal of Vergara, the Modern Family star has told them that Saliman is “the one.”

Vergara and the orthopedic surgeon began dating last October, three months after her split from the Magic Mike star.

"She’s officially professed her love for him on social media. It’s not surprising she wants to marry him — he checks all the boxes. He’s handsome, independent, smart, makes her feel safe, and he’s not an actor," the tipster tattled to In Touch.

Earlier this month, the Griselda actress took to her Instagram to make their relationship public. Alongside a photo of Saliman in his blue scrubs, she wrote, “If u ever get a [major knee surgery make sure u get a handsome doctor who will sleep with u that night!!!!"

“Luv u Dr @jdsaliman," she concluded.

The 51-year-old actress has previously revealed the reason behind her split from Manganiello, stating that her "husband was younger,” adding, "He wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom.”

Saliman, on the other hand, is 49 and already has kids Stella and Dean with his ex-wife Bree Turner, which could prevent Vergara’s dilemma from from repeating itself.