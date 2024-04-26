Prince Harry faces backlash over latest move amid UK return plans

Prince Harry has received massive criticism after he wore his British military medals for a video filmed to present a Soldier of the Year award to a US combat medic.



Archie and Lilibet father presented the award to US combat medic Sergeant First Class Elizabeth Marks on Thursday.

Meghan and Harry also shared update on their newly-launched website, saying “Last night, Sergeant First Class Elizabeth Marks received the prestigious Military Times Soldier of the Year Award – a testament to her unwavering dedication, exceptional bravery, and outstanding service in the United States Army and beyond.”

In the video, Prince Harry is seen sporting his Operational Service Medal for Afghanistan, which he earned in 2008 for his service in Helmand Province.

The Prince also wore his Queen's Golden Jubilee Medal, which was awarded in 2002 to everyone who had been active in service for five years, and his Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal, which was given to members of the emergency services, Armed Forces, prison service, and the royal household in 2012.

He additionally wore his Queen's Platinum Jubilee Medal, despite having given up his honorary military titles in 2020.

Royal fans were not impressed with Harry's move and took to social media to criticize the Duke.