Prince Harry delivers subtle snub to Royal Family with latest appearance

Prince Harry snubbed his father King Charles during his video message for the US soldier of the year award.



Harry, the Duke of Sussex, presented the award via a prerecorded video which was played at the ceremony. The Duke wore his own medals, which included his Operational Service Medal for Afghanistan, his Queen's Golden Jubilee Medal, his Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal, and his Queen's Platinum Jubilee Medal.

The one medal he notably didn’t include was the King’s Coronation medal. Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams says it was a deliberate move on part of the Prince.

“If you look at the medals that Harry chose to wear, what you don't find is the Coronation Medal, and that, I think is extraordinary,” he told The Sun.

“The Sussexes are well aware that every single thing they do, everything they wear, everything they say, is all going to be examined,” he continued.

“The problem is that if he chooses not to wear the coronation medal, it will certainly be seen as a snub to King Charles,” he noted.

Mr Fitzwilliams also suggests that Harry’s decision to display the medals shows he’s closer to the military than the Royal Family.

“This is unquestioned, but he's always regarded the military as an extended family, and he's said that from time to time. He's paid tribute to it. Invictus is one of the things he's given back clearly, because it helps wounded service personnel,” he noted.

“I think that he believes that the military was a pivotal part in his life. So obviously, when appropriate, he wears his medals, and obviously this has been a subject of controversy before,” he added.