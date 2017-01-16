Haris Sohail knocks half century to level series against Malaysia

Related Stories Haris Sohail returns with a bang after 15-month layoff

LAHORE: Driven by Haris Sohail’s fifty, NCA Youth XI outclassed Malaysia in all departments of the game, registering a four-wicket win to level the two-match T20 series by 1-1 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Malaysia scored 139 for the loss of six wickets with Vikandeep Singh playing an unbeaten knock of 57 off 48 balls with seven boundaries. Shafiq Sharif contributed a quickfire 34 runs off 25 balls which included four boundaries and two big sixes. Rafiullah was the most successful bowler for the NCA Youth XI, taking four wickets for 27 in four overs.

Chasing 140 to win, NCA Youth XI lost two wickets early in the second over but responsible batting from Haris Sohail, who has returned to domestic cricket after injury forced him to stay away from cricket for 15 months, guided the home team to a four-wicket victory over the visitors. Sohail scored 55 runs.

Nabi Gul also chipped in with a vital 39 off 33 balls which included four boundaries. For the visitors Derek Michael took three wickets for 21.

Later talking to the media, Abdul Majeed coach NCA Youth XI said, “We had made a good comeback in the second match after going down in the first T 20 match early yesterday. The boys had improved their fielding today and restricted the opponents to a small total. The matches had helped us to see the potential of the young players especially the players selected from the remote areas and I am glad that some players were really good to represent at the next level in the future.”

Shankar Retinam Manager Malaysia Cricket team, talking to the media, thanked the PCB for hosting them and the hospitality provided to them during the tour. “It was an honor to come here and play at the famous Gaddafi stadium. Winning and losing is part of the game but our players had learned a lot during the ten-day stay here and it was a great exposure for us.

“Regarding security I would say everything is perfectly alright over here and we had a great time over here. In fact we are thinking to come over here again in April just before the start of the World League to practice and use the facilities of the NCA,” he added.

