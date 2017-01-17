Russian tycoon pays £3.5 million to Elton John, Mariah Carey to sing at a wedding

Musical maestro Sir Elton John and American singer Mariah Carey were recently spotted at the wedding of Russian tycoon Valery Kogan’s granddaughter with Daniel Kevey in London’s Landmark Hotel. Many elite members of the society, businessmen, industry moguls, and showbiz stars were present at the event.

Irene Kogan’s grandfather paid £3.5 million to have the two stars perform at the classy wedding ceremony. Carey sang various songs on stage, changing her attire every few hours during the nine-hour celebration, and danced with the 19-year-old bride.



The newlyweds share their first dance

Sir Elton John, who charges nothing less than £1 million, dedicated Tiny Dancer of the 12 songs in the set to the bride, and commented, “She's not that tiny, but I know she's a really good dancer because I can see her down there,” MailOnline reported.

On the other hand, Carey, who was supposedly paid £2.5 million to come to the UK, highlighted We Belong Together to the newlyweds.

Among the guests at the magnificent event were DJ-produced Mark Ronson and Spy Kids actor Antonio Banderas. The scrumptious dinner boasted nine courses, accompanied by a humungous 10-feet-high, intricately-designed cake.



Bride's gown trail and the 10-foot cake

Kogan, whose oligarch grandfather is worth approximately $2 billion, wore a British designer Ralph & Russo – something that royal princesses – with sprawling trail and a huge bow on the back.

As 2016 paved way for 2017, Carey became the target of a mike malfunction at the New Year ball-drop ceremony in New York’s Time Square. Following the awkward situation, she later tweeted, “Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here's to making more headlines in 2017.”

0



0





