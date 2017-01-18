Conversation with Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy and Karan Johar at WEF

DAVOS: A one-on-one session was held at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual session between Pakistan’s two-time Academy Award winning director Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy and Indian director Karan Johar.
Following this discussion, Sharmeen will also be part of a panel discussion ‘A Positive Narrative for the Global Community’ with panelists including Facebook CEO Sheryl Sandberg and HP Enterprise CEO Meg Whitman.
