CPEC not aimed at India, says China after criticism by Modi

BEIJING: China-Pakistan Economic Corridor isn’t aimed at India and is a purely commercial project, China clarified after indirect criticism by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Only by respecting the sovereignty of countries involved, can regional connectivity corridors fulfil their promise and avoid differences and discord,” Modi had said yesterday in Delhi at an inauguration.

According to India Today, China’s foreign ministry spokesman Hua Chunying clarified that the project “targets no third country”. She added that CPEC is a project aimed at long-term development and cooperation.

“It is of great significance in regional connectivity and trade cooperation. It is for regional peace and development,” she said.

Modi had previously personally expressed his reservations regarding CPEC to Chinese President Xi Jinping, but China has paid him little attention.

India also decided to convey its concerns to countries which have expressed interest in participating in the project, including the UK and Russia.

The Russian ambassador last month had said that he supports CPEC and considers it essential for economic growth in Pakistan.

Over this, Indian strategic expert Brahma Chellaney said the Russia-India friendship had reached an uncertain turn.

