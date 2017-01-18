Idaho man suffers injuries, loses teeth in vaping device explosion

IDAHO: An Idaho man suffered grave injuries to his mouth, losing seven teeth after a vaping device exploded in his face, the DailyMail reported.

Andrew Hall posted grisly pictures showing burn marks and a bloody mouth.

According to the father of three, the device shattered into pieces in his mouth, leaving him injured besides causing damage to the wall and sink in the bathroom, where he was at the time.

“I've been doing this for about a year now and assure you I did not do anything I wasn't supposed to (battery was in right, always had the shop put it together when I first bought it and add things and maintenance it the right way while taking their advice) but it exploded in my face,” he warned people who vape for fun.

'I've lost at least 7 teeth, 2nd degree burns to face and neck and have been pulling chunks of plastic, teeth and foreign objects from mouth, throat and lips,' he wrote on Facebook.

Andrew also shared pictures of the damaged sink as well as the battery of the vaping device.

