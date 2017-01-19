Zardari meets US politicians in Washington

WASHINGTON: Former President and Co-Chairman Pakistan Peoples' Party Asif Ali Zardari held meeting with US politicians on Thursday.



According to details available to Geo News, flanked by Senator Sherry Rehman and Senator Rehman Malik. Zardari held meetings with Tim Roemer, Jim Slattery, Martin Frost and Cliff Stearns on matters of bi-lateral regional interests.





Earlier, the PPP leader also met US senator John McCain and others on Wednesday. Senator John McCain, chairman of Arms Service Committee, hosted a dinner for Zardari where the meeting took place. He was accompanied by Senator Rehman Malik and Sherry Rehman.





During the meeting, US-Pakistan relations, War on Terror, and matters of mutual interest were discussed.



Earlier, sources had reported that Zardari will be attending the inauguration ceremony of US President-elect on Friday. The news was later denied by PPP senator Sherry Rehman.

