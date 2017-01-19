Turkish military losing public's trust after failed coup: poll

The Turkish military has lost its position as the public’s most trusted body – a status it had enjoyed since 2000 - following the failed coup of July 15, a recent poll revealed.

As per the latest figures from Kadir Has University study, the military lost its popularity by a whopping 15 percent, down from 62.4 percent last year to 47.4 percent this year. With this, the military is now in second place in the list of trusted institutions, behind the presidency which rose from 46.9 percent to 49.4 percent.

Numerous public institutions and other bodies have suffered a loss of trust from the Turkish people this year, including NGOs, universities, political parties, and media, which declined 16.1 percent, 25.1 percent, 12.1 percent, and 12.7 percent, respectively.

Almost half of the public finds Turkish president Recep Erdoğan to be successful – at 48 percent.

Of Turkey’s 81 provinces, 26 participated in the survey, which was carried out in December last year.

