Deploying police at street-crime prone areas: Mushtaq Mehar

KARACHI: Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi police Mushtaq Mehar on Thursday said that there are currently '35 hotspots' of street crimes in the city, adding that police will be deployed at such places to tackle the situation.

Mushatq Mehar was talking to media in Karachi, where he said that there is a dearth of police contingents. Around 20,000 police force personnel have been inducted to bridge the gap, he said.

The police chief said Karachi police needs transparency, adding that as the population has increased so have problems.

Upon the subject of motorcycle snatching, the police chief said that companies have been instructed to install trackers on their motorcycles.

Additional IG Mehar said that software is being developed that will block IMEI numbers of mobile phones.

Earlier this month, the Citizen Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) identified 60 areas of the city where citizens are at a risk of mugging and other street crimes.

The high-risk areas include NIPA Chowrangi, Hassan Square, Sakhi Hassan, Aisha Manzil, Tariq Road, Bahadurabad, Do Darya, PIDC, Clifton, and Defence.

