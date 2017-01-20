Priyanka Chopra finds sound of Azaan mesmerising

There’s something we all find peace in, but what does Bollywood powerhouse performer Priyanka Chopra finds peaceful will surprise you.

In an old video clip that emerged recently, Priyanka was addressing a press conference in Bhopal where a reporter asked her what she liked about the city.

The famous actress replied that she waits for the time of Azaan on her hotel room’s terrace daily before sunset.

“After pack-up when I sit on the terrace in the evening, I can hear Azaan from at least six mosques,” she said.

Priyanka said that the way Azaans resonate in sync before sunset is quite peaceful and captivating.

“I never miss the chance to listen to it daily as there is a certain beauty in it,” she said.

“I really like those five minutes,” she said, adding that it’s her favourite time.

Chopra, 34, made her transition from Bollywood to Hollywood as the lead of "Quantico," in which she plays an FBI recruit turned CIA agent.

Recently, she won her second People's Choice Award for Favourite Dramatic TV Actress in Quantico.

