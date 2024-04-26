Meghan Markle needs a PR genius to restore the level of public approval she's lost

Meghan Markle has just been called out for giving up on the public approval she was handed the moment she was announced as Prince Harry’s partner.

Experts fear Meghan Markle is currently fighting a very dangerous battle when it comes to her reputation given that new PR will have a lot of ground to cover.

Claims and observations about this entire thing have been shared by royal commentator Michael Cole.

He weighed in on things during one of his most recent pieces for Express UK.

he believes, “It will take monumental efforts and a lot of time to restore the reputation she held when she was walked down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor, by Harry’s father, her own father Thomas Markle being estranged from her for years.”

“That rare honour, lovingly bestowed by the then Prince of Wales, should have told her that she could not have been more welcome to the Royal Family and this country, what with every national daily and Sunday newspaper hailing her as a beautiful breath of fresh air to the sometimes stuffy institution of monarchy.”

At this point in time, “It will take a PR genius to restore that level of public approval.”

Because “The admiration that the actress from ‘Suits’ enjoyed at that moment has steadily diminished since.”