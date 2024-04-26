Meghan Markle urged to eat a humble pie the size of Buckingham Palace

Experts believe Meghan Markle’s future prosperity lies on her eating a humble pie the size of Buckingham Palace.



Claims about Meghan Markle’s PR plans have been highlighted by royal commentator Michael Cole.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most recent pieces for Express UK.

In that piece he touched on how “Prince Harry and Meghan have done great damage to the monarchy.”

This too when “the British public, which, by a sizable majority in opinion polls, has always been in favour of a constitutional monarchy, has not liked the constant sniping from the luxury compound 5000 miles away.”

With that in mind, Mr Cole warns, “Any PR person worth the name would have to propose serious fence-mending before there could be any hope of improving the standing of Prince Harry or Meghan Markle in this country.”

“That would have to start with some abject apologies and the eating of a humble pie the size of Buckingham Palace,” at the very least.

“Only then could a PR strategy be devised that might begin to put both of them back in Britain’s good books,” he added before signing off from the conversation.