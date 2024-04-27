Shakira talks about love and loyalty after Gerard Piqué split

Shakira opened up about her belief in love following Gerard Piqué breakup

Shakira has opened up about making personal sacrifices in relationships following her breakup with Gerard Piqué.

As per DailyMail report, in an interview with Marie Claire, Shakira expressed her belief in love, despite her romantic disappointments.

The Colombian singer parted her ways with Gerard in June 2022, shortly after he was accused of cheating.

"I was in search for that man like my dad, who I’d have kids with and then make plans to be with forever – like my parents, who are still so in love. I made many sacrifices for this. I was loyal. But sometimes things don’t go as planned. You move on," Shakira shared in the interview.

Despite the setbacks, the Hips Don't Lie singer remains hopeful about finding lasting love, stating, "I cannot say that I don’t believe in love because I see the example of my parents after 50 years together; how they look into each other’s eyes and hold hands and can’t live apart from each other."

However, Shakira is now reportedly dating the Emily in Paris actor, Lucien Laviscount.