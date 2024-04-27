Ryan Reynolds mourns the loss of 'Deadpool 3' designer Ray Chan

Ryan Reynolds paid tribute to designer of 'Deadpool 3' 'Avengers: Infinity War' Ray Chan

Ryan Reynolds expressed his devastation over the loss of Ray Chan, production designer for the upcoming movie, Deadpool 3.

Ray Chan, a key figure in the Marvel Studios' design team for major blockbusters like Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, passed away unexpectedly earlier this week.

Taking to Instagram Story on Friday, Reynolds, the star and producer of Deadpool 3 expressed his profound sadness over Chan's death.

In a heartfelt tribute, the IF actor shared photo of Chan, along with the caption, stating, "Words are pretty inadequate in comparison to this loss. There's an incomparable reservoir of skill, tender grit and talent no longer with us. He was as valuable a creative force on Deadpool & Wolverine as the writers, director and stars."

"I don't pretend to know every chapter of Ray's heart, but I know it's unusual to encounter someone with that level of artistry, who simultaneously moved through the world with such an indelible humanity. He built worlds from scratch - and did so in the most collaborative and inclusive ways. Ray was peerless. He'll be missed by so many, but most of all his family," he added.

Reynolds concluded, "the last time I saw Ray was exactly two weeks ago. One of last things I said to him was that he makes magic and there's nobody on earth like him. He and I would also give each other a lot of good natured shit. So... of all the last things you could say to someone you adore, that's a little scrap of consolation I'll hang onto forever."

Chan left behind his wife, Lindsay and his children, Casper and Sebastian. The cause of his death has not been disclosed.