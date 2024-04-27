King Charles makes announcement about potential return with cancer

King Charles might just be ready to resume back his public-facing royal duties after his cancer diagnosis was announced in February, this year.

Buckingham Palace, took to their official social media platforms to update their followers on the status of the king’s health.

“His Majesty The King will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis,” the post began.

The rather positive and encouraging update about the 75-year-old monarch’s health was shared on April 26, revealing that King Charles would be visiting a cancer treatment center to meet with medical specialists and patients with Queen Camilla, on April 30.

Additionally, another plan for Buckingham Palace was unveiled where a state visit by the Emperor and Empress of Japan would be held in late June along with several other engagements.

“As the first anniversary of The Coronation approaches, Their Majesties remain deeply grateful for the many kindnesses and good wishes they have received from around the world throughout the joys and challenges of the past year,” the uploaded post, featuring King Charles and Queen Camilla’s picture concluded.