Prince Harry's kids Archie, Lilibet to battle disdain for mom Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle has just been warned about her new PR, as experts fear they will have a long hard road ahead, now that the Sussexes have managed to allegedly ruin their reputation and make it evaporate like Scotch mist.

Claims and allegations against Meghan Markle, for her inability to sell herself, has been referenced by royal commentator Micheal Cole.

He weighed in on things during one of his most recent pieces with Express UK.

During that piece he weighed in on how tough a sell Meghan tends to be, given her history.

In the eyes of Mr Cole, “Radio phone-in programmes and talk television channels, principally GBNews and TalkTV, have been united in their condemnation of the Sussexes.”

“Initially spurred by Harry and Meghan’s attacks on the Royal Family, this media disdain for a good looking, wealthy, highly privileged couple with two beautiful and healthy children -- not forgetting their rescue chickens -- has grown to the point that Prince Harry now feels compelled to tell a High Court judge that he fears for the safety of his wife and children if they do not receive round-the-clock armed Metropolitan Police protection, if and when they enter this country.”

“With every snipe, barb, jibe and disobliging reference to the senior members of his family, the once guaranteed esteem of the Sussexes as royals, with the magic letters H.R.H. in front of their names, disappears like Scotch mist.”