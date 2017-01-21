CPEC development work at Gwadar gets investors’ attention

Development work for the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) at Gwadar is gaining momentum and receiving attention from investors.

Speaking to Geo News, Collector Customs of Gwadar, Saeed Akram said local and foreign investors are showing tremendous interest in this project and several are applying for acquiring license to China Free Economic Zone Company for building industries and commercial enterprises.

Saeed Akram said the Chinese are making a modern display centre on 60 acres’ land. The centre will consist of business areas and warehouses. It will help to display the potential of the port to global investors. The display center project is expected to be completed by June 2018.



Design for display centre

Besides PC-1, Gwadar Customs House has been furnished and sent for approval. Trade Development Authority is also planning to build its regional office there.

The development work of CPEC is not only limited to Gwadar, the footprint of this mega project is also visible at Hub. Two Coal power project each with a capacity of 660 megawatts are under construction, machinery has been imported and customs has already collected Rs. 10 million on its import

