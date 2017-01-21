Shah Mehmood Qureshi takes a motorcycle ride through his constituency

Related Stories Arrest me if you can: Sheikh Rasheed challenges authorities

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi took a ride though his constituency on a motorcycle.

The politician stopped in several areas and asked his constituents about their thoughts on the situation in Pakistan, especially developments in the Panama Leaks case.

“I have decided to meet people on my own and get their opinions,” Qureshi said.

Shah Mehmood’s move of riding on the motorcycle invoked memories of Awami Muslim League (AML) President Sheikh Rasheed who arrived at Committee Chowk on a motorcycle in October last year after his Lal Haveli residence had been sealed by containers amid a planned anti-government protest.

