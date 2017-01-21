PPP MPA should apologise to female parliamentarian over derogatory remarks: Bakhtawar

Related Stories Heated argument breaks out between MPAs in Sindh Assembly

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari the daughter of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto tweeted on Saturday that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Parliamentarian in Sindh Imdad Pitafi should apologise to Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) MPA Nusrat Seher over the use of derogatory remarks.

The remarks were made during Friday’s Sindh Assembly session following an argument between the two. Nusrat Seher mocked the language skills of Pitafi, insisting that the PPP MPA read an answer out – which was written in English.

While responding to PML-F MPA, Pitafi asked her to come to his chamber to listen to the answer. The PML-N MPA was offended by the use of the phrase ‘come to my chamber’ as it has negative connotations attached to it.

Yes must apologise absolutely unacceptable behaviour & totally against ethos of our party that has been led by the strongest of women #PPP https://t.co/3BZAlvC4c6 — Bakhtawar B-Zardari (@BakhtawarBZ) January 21, 2017

Meanwhile, another PPP parliamentarian Nafisa Shah, who also happens to be daughter of for Sindh CM Qaim Ali Shah, supported Nusrat. In a tweet she said Pitafi should apologize on the floor of the assembly.

MPA ImdadPitafi's derogatory words against #NusratAbbasi in Sindhassembly r unacceptable. He must be made to apologise 2the house& 2the MPA — Nafisa Shah (@ShahNafisa) January 21, 2017

Feeling the pressure mounting on him Pitafi said that he will apologize for his behaviour during the Assembly session on Monday. “I will also go to Madam’s [Nusrat Sehar Abbasi’s] house and apologize,” he said speaking to Geo News.

However Nusrat is not ready to accept just an apology. “This man has dishonoured that assembly where legislation is done to protect women. His ministry should be taken away from him as he has been a source of shame for thousands people who voted for him.”

“You cannot just harass a woman in public and then say sorry for it. I have had to face my husband, son and father. Only I know the kind of pressures I am facing,” she said, speaking to Geo News.

"If someone says something similar to Asifa, will Bilawal forgive him?" she questioned.

In a similar incident last year Defence Minister Khawaja Asif had called Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Shireen Mazari, “a tractor-trolley” something which had offended her. Mazari has filed a case in the Islamabad High Court over the remarks.

