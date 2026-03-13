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Pakistan condemns continued closure of historic mosque in IIOJK on Ramadan's last Friday

Preventing worshippers from offering congregational prayers constitutes serious violation of religious freedom, says FO

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Web Desk
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March 13, 2026

An image showing the board reading Ministry of Foreign Affairs outside the office of Minstry of Foreign Affairs. — APP/File
An image showing the board reading "Ministry of Foreign Affairs" outside the office of Minstry of Foreign Affairs. — APP/File

The Foreign Office (FO) on Friday strongly condemned the continued closure of the historic Jama Masjid in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir's (IIOJK) Srinagar on the last Friday of Ramadan, urging the international community to take notice.

In a statement, the FO said, “Pakistan strongly condemns the continued closure of the historic Jama Masjid in Srinagar on the last Friday of the holy month of fasting.

“Preventing worshippers from offering congregational prayers at one of the most revered mosques in the valley constitutes a serious violation of religious freedom and fundamental human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” it said.

It further added: "For the seventh consecutive year since India’s illegal actions of August 5, 2019, the occupation authorities have sealed the mosque and barred Kashmiri Muslims from gathering for prayers on this spiritually significant day".

"Such restrictions on religious practice, particularly during the sacred month of Ramzan, are deeply concerning," the FO added.

The FO called on the international community, including the United Nations and human rights organisations, to take notice of these actions and urged India to ensure the freedom to practise religion as a fundamental human right in IIOJK.

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