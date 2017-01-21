Hillary catches husband staring at Ivanka, gives him ‘the look’

If having to attend Donald Trump’s inauguration wasn’t taxing enough for Hillary Clinton, she found her husband checking out another woman—none other than Ivanka Trump.

In a video doing rounds on the internet, Bill Clinton can be seen staring at something afar while the rest of the crowd looks towards the stage.

People are speculating that Bill, biting his lips, muttered ‘Ivanka’ while continuing to look in the direction.

Hillary can then be seen turning back and giving him ‘the look’ after seeing what the husband is up to.

The entire thing was caught on camera, unbeknownst to the husband and wife. For all we know, he could be staring at someone/something else—like maybe Melania?!

