Donald Trump listens to recitation of Holy Quran during inaugural service

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump along with his wife and the family of Vice President Mike Pence attended the inaugural prayer service on Saturday.

During the service, Imam Mohammad Majid, executive director of the All Dulles Area Muslim Society recited verses from Surah Al-Hujarat and Surah Ar-Rum from the Holy Quran with translation in English.

The Imam was among 26 religious leaders participating in the prayer service. According to Imam Majid;s spokesman, the recitation of the verses from the Holy Quran had been approved by Washington National Cathedral officials.

