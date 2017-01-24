Hate crime against Muslim couple in Australia

SYDNEY: A Muslim couple locked themselves in their car when a woman allegedly launched an apparent hate-filled attack at Macquarie University. The female victim while speaking to the press said: "I was scared of the thought of ever going back on campus. This woman did make me feel anxious.

"But after coming to terms with it, I realised that I should not let it be something that discourages me… we need to take everything day by day with wisdom, calmness and patience."

In a shocking video footage of the incident, which was posted by the which took place outside Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia, has since been posted online and been viewed more than 1.3million times.

Ramzy Alamudi, who filmed the incident on his phone on Friday afternoon, said he was about to leave the campus to go celebrate as his wife was interrupted by a woman "staring at us viciously from a distance". According to Mr Alamudi, his wife waved to the woman, who is believed to be another student at the university, in an attempt to diffuse the situation.

However, the woman soon turned violent as seen in the footage and started hitting the car.

Local police have started investigation on the case.

0



0





