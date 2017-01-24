KSE-100 index crosses 50,000-point mark for first time

Related Stories Pakistan Stock Exchange nears 50,000 points

KARACHI: KSE-100 Index crossed the 50,000-point threshold early Tuesday morning for the first time, just 30 minutes into trading. The index has been incessantly thrashing its own record-highs every few days since late last year.

The benchmark index touched 50,049 points at 9:34 AM just after markets opened, registering yet another record-high after closing up 511 points at 49,876 on Monday.

Pakistani stock market has been on a positive trajectory since the past few months, especially following MSCI's announcement that its Emerging Markets status will be reinstated in May.

