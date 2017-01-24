Print Story
X

KSE-100 index crosses 50,000-point mark for first time

WDWeb Desk

Business
KSE-100 index crosses 50,000-point mark for first time

Related Stories

KARACHI: KSE-100 Index crossed the 50,000-point threshold early Tuesday morning for the first time, just 30 minutes into trading. The index has been incessantly thrashing its own record-highs every few days since late last year.

The benchmark index touched 50,049 points at 9:34 AM just after markets opened, registering yet another record-high after closing up 511 points at 49,876 on Monday.

Pakistani stock market has been on a positive trajectory since the past few months, especially following MSCI's announcement that its Emerging Markets status will be reinstated in May.

KSE-100 index crosses 50,000-point mark for first time was posted in business of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on January 24, 2017 and was last updated on January 24, 2017. This news story is related to Geo Business, Kse-100, Kse-100 Index, Pakistan, Pakistan Benchmark Index, Pakistan Stock Market, Psx, Psx Index, Stock Record-high. Permanent link to the news story "KSE-100 index crosses 50,000-point mark for first time" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/128494-PSX-new-record-high-Market-flies-over-the-50000-point-mark.

GEO TV NETWORK