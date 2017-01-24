Boxer Mubzz Bajwa eyes 3 Guinness World Records to raise money for Edhi Foundation

OLDHAM: British Muay Thai Boxer Mubzz Bajwa will attempt to break three Guinness World Records in Martial Arts and raise money for the Edhi Foundation.

The mammoth triple record challenge in a single day takes place at a prominent gym in Birmingham on Sunday, 29 January 2017.

Mubzz already holds the 2014 Guinness World Records for performing 111 consecutive rounds of full contact Thai Sparring in 7 hours and 20 minutes. Now in 2017, Mubzz is gearing up to break multiple Martial Arts records, including: most full contact knee strikes in sixty seconds (alternate legs, most full contact elbow strikes in sixty seconds (alternate elbows) and most fill contact knee strikes in sixty seconds (right knee).

With short intervals between each record, it is expected to take around two hours for Mubzz to complete this challenging feat. The officially approved Guinness event will be adjudicated by two judges who will oversee correct technique and count repetitions. Two timekeepers will also be present to notes times for each attempted record.

For verification purposes, one video camera with time functions will capture his record-breaking attempt. Inspired by the late Pakistani humanitarian Abdul Sattar Edhi, Mubzz is attempting to break the records as a fundraiser for the Edhi Foundation

Mubzz hopes to raise £6000 for the largest volunteer ambulance service in the world managed by the Edhi Foundation and listed in the 2000 Guinness Book of World Records.

Mubz said: “It’s exciting when one Guinness World Record holder meets another to collaborate for a wonderful cause. I feel honoured to be fundraising for the Edhi Ambulance Service as part of my quest to smash three Guinesss World Records in a single day.”

Delighted to be working in partnership with Mubzz, Tariq Awan, Head of UK and Europe for the Edhi Foundation said, “We are very pleased with how everything is going for the Tripple Guinness World Record attempt by Mubzz Bajwa. He is doing a fantastic job with fundraising for Edhi.”

“Our goal is to help the whole of humanity, regardless of race or religion. The Edhi Foundation wishes Mubbz well for his record breaking challenge.”

In preparation for this challenge, Mubzz has worked closely with a team of experienced Muay Thai trainers, including Raf Hussain from Eight Limbs Gym in Birmingham and Team Taz Muay Thai in Oldham.

In recognition of his achievements, Mubzz has received a Red and White Band and instructor certification in Muay Thai along with several awards including the Martial Arts Illustrated Hall of Fame Award.

In 2015, Mubzz became the Redemption International Champion after defeating Thailand’s Noi Singh in the first ever full contact Thai Boxing match held in Pakistan.

Mubzz, who currently teaches Muay Thai in Birmingham, takes great satisfaction in inspiring others through this provisionally recognised Olympic sport.

