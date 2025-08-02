Jasprit Bumrah likely to miss Asia Cup 2025: reports

India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates dismissing South Africa's Marco Jansen during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 final at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on June 29, 2024. — ICC

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025, scheduled from September 9 to 28 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Indian media reported on Saturday.

According to reports, Bumrah, who featured in only three Tests during the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy due to workload management, may sit out the continental tournament for the same reason.

Despite limited appearances, the right-arm pacer played a vital role in India’s pace attack — delivering 119.4 overs and claiming 14 wickets across three Tests.

A source close to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) suggested that Bumrah's preference for Test cricket could also influence the decision, as India are set to host the West Indies for a two-match Test series starting October 2 — just two days after the Asia Cup concludes.

"It will be a tricky call but Bumrah loves Test cricket and there are World Test Championship points at stake. As far as T20 is concerned, he can play the series against New Zealand in January, which will be a dress rehearsal for the T20 World Cup," a BCCI source told the Indian news agency.

“If Bumrah plays the Asia Cup and India reaches the final, there’s no way he can turn up against the West Indies in Ahmedabad,” the source added. “The real question is — do you want Bumrah for the Windies Tests, or should he play the Asia Cup after a month's break and then the South Africa Tests? That’s a call for Ajit Agarkar and Gautam Gambhir to make.”