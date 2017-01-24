Print Story
Management tries to lift Pakistan team’s spirits ahead of Adelaide ODI

Azhar Ali stretches his left hand out in a bid to stop the ball, Australia v Pakistan, 4th ODI, Sydney, January 22, 2017/Cricket Australia/Getty Images

The Pakistan cricket team management attempted to lift the Green Shirts’ spirits in a meeting held on Tuesday ahead of the ODI series’ last match in Adelaide on January 26.

In the meeting, the management tried to rejuvenate the team, which lost to Australia in Sydney on Sunday and subsequently lost the ODI series as well as a result.

The Pakistan team did not take part in any practice today. Instead, their performance was discussed in the meeting where head coach Mickey Arthur urged the players to step up their game.

Arthur, unhappy with the Green Shirts’ fielding mishaps following the defeat in Sydney, urged the players to improve in the field.

Fielding coach Steve Rixon and bowling coach Azhar Mahmood also talked to the players ahead of the fifth ODI.

Arthur had slammed Pakistan’s fielding in the fourth ODI, suggesting Australia “were 50 runs better” in the field. The frustrated coach had labelled the team’s fielding mishaps “woeful” and “unacceptable”.

Pakistan dropped four catches in the field as Australia piled up a gigantic total of 6-353, with each of Australia's four highest scorers given a life during the innings. Australia are 3-1 up in the five-match ODI series. 

