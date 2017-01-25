Mel Gibson, 61, becomes father for the ninth time

WASHINGTON: American actor and filmmaker, Mel Gibson, has become father again for the ninth time.

The 61-year-old actor welcomed a baby boy with his partner Rosalind Ross, 26, on Saturday in Los Angeles. According to US press, the couple has named the child, Lars Gerard Gibson.

The director has seven children with ex-wife Robyn Moore: Hannah, 36, twin boys Christian and Edward, 34, William, 31, Louis, 28, Milo, 26, and Thomas, 17.

He also has a six-year-old daughter, Lucia, with former girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva.

During the red carpet of Golden Globes, Gibson said that he feels fit to be a father again.

The Braveheart actor said that: he was excitedhat the last two years [had] been some of his happiest years the couple ever had.



