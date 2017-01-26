PIA to increase frequency of flights to Saudi Arabia

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to increase the number of its weekly flights from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan from next month.

Starting February 1, the number of weekly flights from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan will increase from 25 to 54, PIA country manager Imtiaz Bhutto informed.

Every week seven flights will be scheduled from Saudi Arabia to Karachi and five flights will be scheduled from Saudi Arabia to Islamabad, he said.

