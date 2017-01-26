KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to increase the number of its weekly flights from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan from next month.
Starting February 1, the number of weekly flights from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan will increase from 25 to 54, PIA country manager Imtiaz Bhutto informed.
Every week seven flights will be scheduled from Saudi Arabia to Karachi and five flights will be scheduled from Saudi Arabia to Islamabad, he said.
PIA to increase frequency of flights to Saudi Arabia was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv
on January 26, 2017 and was last updated on January 26, 2017. This news story is related to , Geo News, Geo Tv, Islamabad, Karachi, Latest News Pakistan, Pakistan, Pakistan News, Pia, Saudi Arabia. Permanent link to the news story "PIA to increase frequency of flights to Saudi Arabia" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/128765-Number-of-PIA-s-Saudi-Arabia-Pakistan-flights-to-increase-from-Feb-1
.