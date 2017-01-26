Hospital ward turned into restaurant for doctors' delight in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: Two wards of the District Headquarters Hospital Gujranwala have been turned into restaurants at the behest of doctors who appeared to have been rejoicing rainy weather, Geo News learnt Thursday.

A medicine company threw a lavish dinner for doctors at DHQ Hospital Gujranwala to help them enjoy the rainy spell. The staff at the hospital turned it into a restaurant for the grand meal.

Stoves and huge pots were placed in the Eye Ward at the upper storey of hospital's Trauma Center. Not only this, but the stretchers - which the patients rarely get – were used for bringing utensils.

These so-called messiahs kept enjoying the meal, leaving patients on their own.

MS Doctor Anwar Amaan took notice of the matter as the story flashed on media and ordered inquiry into it.

