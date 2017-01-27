Rakesh Roshan feels ditched, threatens to quit Bollywood

SRK and Hrithik Roshan’s much-anticipated movies, Raees and Kaabil hit the theaters on the same day.

While both films were big budget movies, the filmmakers were not very happy with the clash. As SRK’s Raees has taken the lead at the box office, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan seems irked by the clash and has showed his resentment over the unfair divisions of screens (according to him) by distributors.

Rakesh Roshan while showing his displeasure over the unfair treatment of distributors towards Kaabil said, “I belong to the old school of filmmaking where even official contracts were waved away. Word given to one another was enough. Here, the exhibitors and distributors are going back on their words so brazenly, under what pressures…I don’t know. I am very hurt. If this kind of unethical practices continue I will have to quit filmmaking. I am not equipped to handle back-stabbing on this level.”

The Kaabil producer felt heartbroken by the unjust action taken by distributors on the first day of screening and said, “We were assured the distribution of theatres and screens between the two films this week (Kaabil and Raees) would be equal. The ratio of screens promised was 50: 50. To our shock on the morning of release we discovered that we had been given only 40 percent of the screens.”

Rakesh Roshan in his fury also threatened to quit Bollywood. He said, “in future if exhibitors continue to succumb to such pressures many of us would have to shut shop. On the other hand if exhibitors and distributors agree to give an equal number of screens to two or more films released on the same day there will be no confusion during release.”

