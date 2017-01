NOWSHERA: Three people were killed in a firing incident in Pabbi tehsil of Nowshera late Saturday night after a row over a cricket match.



The incident took place after a row broke out between two groups following a fight during a cricket match among children.



The adults of the children’s families started quarreling but the matter was settled at a jirga.



Nevertheless, a man from one of the groups opened fire in the neighbourhood following the jirga, killing a woman and her two sons.

