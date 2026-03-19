Pakistani martyrs' families in UAE to receive financial aid

Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai, Hussain Mohammad, and expatriates thank overseas Pakistanis for their solidarity. — Reporter

SHARJAH: The Pakistan Social Centre in Sharjah, one of the largest hubs for the Pakistani community in the United Arab Emirates, announced on Thursday that families of Pakistanis killed in the country in the recent conflict will receive financial assistance.

Chaudhry Khalid Hussain, president of the Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah, said each family of the deceased — including those of Mureed Zaman and Muzaffar Ali — would be granted one million Pakistani rupees.

Hussain added that the aid would also support the education of the martyrs’ children and help fulfil their academic aspirations.

President of Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah, Chaudhry Khalid Hussain, announces financial assistance for families of Pakistani martyrs in the UAE. — Reporter

Pakistan’s Consul General in Dubai, Hussain Mohammad, thanked the Pakistani community in the UAE for their solidarity and generosity, emphasising that expatriates have not forgotten the fallen soldiers.

The funds will be distributed through the Pakistan Consulate in Dubai.