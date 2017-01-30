Print Story
Injured soldier succumbs to wounds at Combined Military Hospital, Peshawar

WDWeb Desk

Pakistan
An injured soldier succumbed to his wounds at Combined Military Hospital in Peshawar on Monday.

According to a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations, the Pakistan army’s media wing, the soldier, Waqas, had got injured when terrorists fired at a border post in Khyber Agency.

The soldier’s funeral prayers were offered at the Corps Headquarters Peshawar.

The statement read terrorists were resorting to fire from across the border, taking advantage of weak border control on the Afghanistan side. There is a requirement to check terrorists' movement on the Afghan side of the border, added the statement.

 

