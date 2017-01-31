JuD chief Hafiz Saeed's house arrest is policy decision: DG ISPR

Related Stories JuD chief Hafiz Saeed placed under house arrest

RAWALPINDI: DG Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor briefed the media on Tuesday, stating that the house arrest of Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed was a policy decision.

Authorities have placed JuD chief Professor Hafiz Muhammad Saeed and four others under house arrest.

“This was a policy decision taken by the state in national interest and several institutions will have to play their role. This news can yesterday and in the coming days more details will be available,” DG ISPR said.

During his briefing, DG ISPR said all institutions had contributed in the war against terrorism.

According to the DG ISPR, 70,000 Pakistanis had sacrificed their lives in this ongoing war. He added that the atmosphere for peace had been improving by time. DG ISPR further said 84 per cent of the tribals displaced had returned home.

Major General Ghafoor said the law and order situation had improved in Karachi and over 9,000 operations were carried out in the city.

Commenting on the Dawn leaks story, DG ISPR said an inquiry report over the matter would be released soon.

During his news conference, Major General Ghafoor stressed war was not the solution, but the country’s desire for peace should not be considered weakness. “Befitting response will be given fi forced by the enemy,” DG ISPR said.

