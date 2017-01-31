Petition filed against Careem in Sindh High Court

KARACHI: Ride-hailing service Careem is operating on commercial basis without proper registration, read a petition filed in Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday.

A two-member bench of the SHC conducted hearing of the petition.

Ahsan Puri, the petitioner, stated that the cab service is in violation of the Motor Vehicles Ordinance, adding that a private vehicle cannot be used for commercial purposes.

Careem drivers are running vehicles without a Public Vehicle License, the petition read.

The petitioner moved the court to take action against the service.

The petition being maintainable, SHC sought arguments from the parties and adjourned hearing for an indefinite period.

