PTI leader Zartaj Gul moves LHC against conviction in May 9 case

This undated photo shows PTI leader Zartaj Gul. —Instagram@zartajgullwazir

Zartaj Gul says sentence not in accordance with law.

Plea states Gul was not present at scene of riots.

Gul argues she was not nominated in the May 9 case.



LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former MNA Zartaj Gul on Saturday approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) to challenge her conviction by the anti-terrorism court (ATC) in a May 9 riots case.

A special anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Faisalabad on July 31 sentenced several PTI leaders, including Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, Gul and others to 10 years in prison each in connection with a case registered in the aftermath of the May 9, 2023, violence at the Civil Lines Police Station.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) later de-notified nine PTI lawmakers, including Faraz and Ayub and Gul — following their convictions in the May 9 case.

Gul submitted her appeal in the high court via Barrister Ali Zafar.

The plea stated that the sentence was not in accordance with the law, therefore, it should be overturned.

It also stated that Gul was neither named in the original case nor present at the site of the riots.

Her name was included in the supplementary challan, and witnesses denied her presence at the meeting in question, it added.

She sought the nullification of her penalty in the said case.

It is pertinent to mention here that Gul secured a protective bail from the Peshawar High Court (PHC).

Top PTI leaders, Faraz and others moved the PHC against the election commission's disqualification ruling.