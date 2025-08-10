 
Geo News

NAB recovers Rs547bn in first six months of 2025

Movable, immovable properties worth Rs532.33bn disbursed/handed over to different ministries

By
Asim Yasin
|
Sher Ali Khalti
|

August 10, 2025

This undated handout picture shows the headquarters of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Islamabad. — NAB website/File
This undated handout picture shows the headquarters of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Islamabad. — NAB website/File
  • NAB restores properties valued at Rs532 billion.
  • Bureau returns funds to 12,611 victims of fraud.
  • Body working with provinces to recover state assets. 

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) record-breaking recovery efforts in the second quarter of 2025 (April to June) amounted to a staggering Rs456 billion, bringing the total recoveries for the first half of the year (January to June) to Rs547 billion, The News reported on Sunday.

Furthermore, funds were returned to 12,611 victims in various fraud cases.

The NAB has recovered a staggering total of Rs 5,854.73 billion worth of movable and immovable properties in the past two years. The bureau unveiled a mid-year performance report for 2025, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to combat corruption and putting strong resistance to law-breaking elements.

The report highlights the bureau's steadfast dedication to safeguarding public interests through intensified efforts to recover misappropriated funds.

These recoveries are 700% more than those of Rs839.08 billion recovered since the bureau's inception. Whereas, 12,611 affected people of different cheating public-at-large cases have also been compensated.

Out of the recoveries of Rs547.31 billion for the first two quarters of 2025, movable and immovable properties worth Rs532.33 billion have been disbursed/handed over to different ministries and departments of federal and provincial governments as well as financial institutions.

The Bureau's relentless efforts are evident through the recovery of Rs456.3 billion during the second quarter of 2025, marking a substantial increase of Rs365.29 billion compared to Rs91.01 billion recovered in the first quarter of the same year.

Currently, NAB is actively coordinating with the Revenue Departments of all provinces to recover state assets and properties unlawfully held by corrupt elements. Preliminary estimates indicate that state land worth approximately Rs5 trillion is under illegal possession and will be reclaimed.

PTI leader Zartaj Gul moves LHC against conviction in May 9 case
PTI leader Zartaj Gul moves LHC against conviction in May 9 case
Asif dismisses IAF chief's 'implausible, ill-timed' claims of downing Pakistani jets
Asif dismisses IAF chief's 'implausible, ill-timed' claims of downing Pakistani jets
Pakistan Medical and Dental Council denies claims of 80% fee hike for MDCAT 2025
Pakistan Medical and Dental Council denies claims of 80% fee hike for MDCAT 2025
Security forces kill 47 India-backed terrorists in two-day Zhob operations
Security forces kill 47 India-backed terrorists in two-day Zhob operations
ACE seizes assets worth millions of rupees from Sialkot ADCR
ACE seizes assets worth millions of rupees from Sialkot ADCR
'Forces to launch operation if terrorists refuse to withdraw from Bajaur'
'Forces to launch operation if terrorists refuse to withdraw from Bajaur'
Maryam's reform agenda collides with federal minister's expectations
Maryam's reform agenda collides with federal minister's expectations
'Tremendous service to sector': Business community lauds COAS for resolving key issues video
'Tremendous service to sector': Business community lauds COAS for resolving key issues