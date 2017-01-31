Lahore Qalandars launch new kits at grand musical event

KARACHI: Pakistan Super League franchise, Lahore Qalandars, have launched their new kits ahead of the upcoming second season of the T20 league, with the red turning green.

Top players of the franchise including Azhar Ali, Yasir Shah and Sohail Tanvir walked the ramp wearing the new outlook of the team.

"We wanted the green colour even in the last season but I thought that other teams would also pick this colour, so we picked red," said Sameen Rana, COO of franchise Lahore Qalandars.

"But, when we saw in PSL season one that surprisingly no one picked the green colour, I immediately informed the PSL management that we want the green colour," he added.

But, what's the catch behind changing the team colour?

"It is because green is Pakistan's colour," explained Sameen, adding that team's association with Sydney Thunders is also a flavour for this colour.

The second edition of Pakistan Super League starts on February 9th in the UAE with five teams aiming to win the title.

Sameen Rana expressed confidence that the team would produce encouraging results.

"One thing I can guarantee you, that we will showcase the best team work and will play the game with high spirits," Sameen said.

