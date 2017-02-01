PCB to invite cricket greats to discuss ways to improve team performance

Karachi: The Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to invite former and current cricketers, including cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, for a round table discussion on different issues related to Pakistan cricket.

"Chairman PCB Shaharyar M. Khan has decided to hold a round table conference of current and former test players in Lahore on March 6 and 7, 2017 in order to seek their views on the improvement of Pakistan national and junior team’s performance," said a spokesman of PCB.

"A selected member from test players will be invited to attend the conference which will be co-chaired by Inzamam ul Haq, Chief selector and Mudassar Nazar, Director Academies. Mr. Mushtaq Ahmed Head coach, NCA will be the coordinator of the conference," he added.

A five point agenda, according to PCB's spokesman, has also been finalised for the proposed round table discussion by chairman PCB with former and current players.

"The chairman will discuss with former players on issues related to improvement of team's performance, domestic structure, improvement of pitches, coaching of national and junior teams and encouraging foreign teams to tour Pakistan," the spokesman said.

The PCB has also released a list of current and former cricketers who would be invited to attend the conference by the Cricket Board.

According to PCB former captain Imran Khan will also be invited to attend the event. Test team captain Misbah ul Haq, Pakistan's highest run scorer Younus Khan, former coachWaqar Younis, swing ka sultan and former captain Wasim Akram, Asian Bradman Zaheer Abbas, Wasim Bari, Shoaib Akhtar, Aamir Sohail, Javed Miandad, Rashid Latif, Ramiz Raja, Moin Khan, Abdul Qadir, Aaqib Javed, Iqbal Qasim, Bazid Khan and Saeed Ajmal are also included in PCB's list for the players being invited to share the views.

