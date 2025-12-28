Pakistan's Ahsan Yaseen dominates camel race in Sharjah, claims trophy and AED50,000

Ahsan Yaseen receives the Golden Camel Trophy for winning the Youth Camel Race at the 54th Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Camel Racing Festival in Sharjah, UAE, December 28, 2025. — Reporter

SHARJAH: Ahsan Yaseen, an 18-year-old Pakistani, stunned the crowd by winning the Youth Camel Race at the 54th Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Camel Racing Festival in Sharjah.

The young racer not only secured the prestigious Golden Camel Trophy but also claimed a cash prize of AED 50,000 (approximately PKR 3.8 million).

Yaseen faced a tough start, initially sitting in sixth place. However, showing remarkable determination and skill, he surged ahead, overtaking competitors and crossing the finish line in first place with blistering speed, leaving seasoned riders from across the region in his wake.

Completing the two-kilometre race in just 3 minutes and 47 seconds, Yaseen’s performance was nothing short of extraordinary, earning him admiration from both local and international camel racing enthusiasts.

Currently studying engineering in Dubai, Yaseen also trains at the Hamdan bin Mohammed Heritage Centre for camel racing.

Speaking with Geo News, Yaseen said, "Camel racing is traditionally seen as a sport of the Arab world, but winning this race for Pakistan fills me with indescribable happiness. This moment will stay with me forever."