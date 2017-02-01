Zalmi introduces new kits for PSL 2017

LAHORE: The PSL team Peshawar Zalmi has introduced new kits for the team with a slight change in designs but a landmark induction of techno-wear technology in the outfits.

The ceremony to reveal the new kits by Peshawar Zalmi was held at Lahore’s Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, where top players of Peshawar Zalmi along with under treatment patients at the centre revealed the new kits.

The new look team shirt carries the same colour theme as of previous editions – Yellow and Blue – but there is a slight change in the designs and use of Dri-FIT fabric, designed by Nike.

“Dri-FIT is a high-performance, microfiber, polyester fabric that moves sweat away from the body and to the fabric surface, where it evaporates. As a result, Dri-FIT keeps athletes dry and comfortable,” the manufacturers’ say about the technology.

Javed Afridi, the chairman of PSL Franchise Peshawar Zalmi has termed this as a landmark achievement.

“This is something very helpful for the athletes, these kits will help our players remain unfazed by the weather conditions in the United Arab Emirates,” he said.

Meanwhile, The Peshawar Zalmi franchise also announced to take 20 under treatment children of SKMCH, battling cancer, to Dubai during the Pakistan Super League. Last year the franchise took survivors of APS attack to the Dubai during the inaugural edition of PSL.

“Peshawar Zalmi is a symbol of humanity. We want to spread message through cricket and we’ll continue doing so,” said Afridi.

“Rich KPK soil makes us show to the world that we inherited our sympathies with under privilege,” he added.

The franchise also paid the tribute to squash legend Jahangir Khan by presenting him exclusive team jersey at the occasion.

