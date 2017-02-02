Print Story
WDWeb Desk

No visa ban on Pakistanis by Kuwait, says Ambassador

KARACHI: Pakistan`s ambassador in Kuwait on Wednesday said that Kuwait hasn’t placed any visa ban on Pakistani nationals.

Ghulam Dastagir said that news on social media about the ban baseless, further adding that same news had sprung up in 2011.

Earlier, a newspaper claimed that Kuwait has banned nationals from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan. It claimed that the ban included on tourism, visit and trade visas as well as visas sponsored by spouses.

They attributed the blanket visa ban to the “difficult security conditions in five countries”

