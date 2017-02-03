Canadian PM 'truck art' sends social media into frenzy

Apparently the amount of sheer admiration and love that Pakistanis have for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau seems to be rising by the moment.

The Canadian PM’s handsome, movie-star face was recently seen adorning the back of a truck and people are going gaga over it.

In Pakistan, truck art signifies a certain part of the culture, especially in the northern areas of the country.

The pictures depicting the Trudeau truck art recently emerged on social media and people started having a field day.

The Canadian PM is famous for views on racial diversity, tolerance, and coexistence among different religions. Apart from that, the PM has also been making waves due to his capacity to blend into different cultures.

Such a true liberal who respect all the religions @JustinTrudeau with love from pakistan. . pic.twitter.com/7Adoqm4EoS — Shayzi (@fairycritics) October 21, 2015

In October, 2015, Canada's Liberal leader Trudeau had garnered a stunning election victory, toppling Prime Minister Stephen Harper's Conservatives with a promise of change and returning a touch of glamour, youth and charisma to Ottawa. Trudeau is not new to politics as he is the son of former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau.

0



0





