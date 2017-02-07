After 14 hours, firefighters extinguish Karachi godown blaze

KARACHI: The blaze, which erupted at a cloth godown in Karachi on Monday evening, has been brought under control despite after fourteen hours of efforts, Geo News has learnt.

The fire, which the officials said was of third degree, had broken out at 8000 square feet cloth warehouse located in Karachi's SITE area. Around 13 containers were recently offloaded into the godown, besides other material stored.

However, the flames are still raging inside the godown despite ten fire tenders striving to douse the blaze.

Two fire tenders each from Karachi Port Trust and Pakistan Navy are also busy in putting out the fire.

Haji Asif, the owner of the factory, meanwhile alleged that the depot was deliberately set ablaze saying his godown did not have an electricity connection and so there was no possibility of short circuiting. He said the staff had gone out to have meal, when the blaze erupted.

"Fire tenders arrived late and there was no machinery to raze the wall of godown," Asif claimed.

Fortunately, no loss of life has been reported in the wake of incident.

