Dr Warda case breakthrough: Gold, Rs12.3m in cheques seized from suspect's husband

Dr Warda Mushtaq can be seen in this undated image. — Screengrab via Geo News

In a breakthrough in Dr Warda Mushtaq's abduction and murder case, Abbottabad police on Monday recovered gold from the husband of the prime suspect, Rida Jadoon, and seized cheques worth over Rs12.3 million.

Police also confiscated ten gold receipts and the murder weapon — a rope used to strangle Dr Warda — based on directions from the arrested suspects.

Dr Warda, a medical officer at Abbottabad DHQ Hospital, was abducted outside the facility on December 4, and her body was recovered four days later.

The case is tied to 67 tolas of gold she had entrusted to a friend for safekeeping.

Rida allegedly lured Dr Warda under the pretext of returning the gold, resulting in her abduction. Four days later, her body was found near the Lari Binota area on Thandiani Road.

In the murder case, police had arrested four suspects: prime suspect Rida, her employees — Nadeem, and Pervaiz — as well as her husband Waheed, who is a relative of Nadeem. Another key suspect, Shamraiz, who is Nadeem's uncle, remains at large.

Earlier, the suspects were presented before a special anti-terrorism court after completing a six-day physical remand. Rida and Waheed have been sent on judicial remand following the court proceedings.

According to investigators, the suspects first took Dr Warda to an under-construction house in Jinnahabad, where she was strangled to death.

She was killed barely an hour after being abducted, they said, adding that both vehicles used in the crime were also seized.