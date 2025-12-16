Imran-Faiz May 9 nexus claims lack explicit ISPR backing

Ex-PM Imran Khan pictured alongside then ISI chief Faiz Hamid. — PID/File

ISLAMABAD: Despite repeated assertions by senior cabinet members that a nexus between former prime minister Imran Khan and former ISI chief Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid was behind the May 9 violence, the military's media wing has not explicitly made such a claim in any of its public statements so far.

Both Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, among others, have publicly referred to an alleged Imran–Faiz nexus while discussing the events of May 9, 2023.

However, when directly asked whether this assertion was based on findings of a civil or military probe or merely on circumstantial evidence, the Shehbaz government's chief spokesman and information minister refrained from providing a direct answer and instead referred queries to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

In an exchange with The News, the information minister initially suggested that the matter should be taken up with ISPR. When it was pointed out that government ministers themselves were making the claims, he again advised seeking clarification from ISPR, saying that its press release was "clear" and that ministers had only commented on it.

However, a review of ISPR's recent press release announcing Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid’s conviction does not state that the former general and Imran Khan were behind the May 9 violence.

The ISPR statement, issued to announce the conclusion of the Field General Court Martial, said the process against Gen (retd) Faiz was initiated on August 12, 2024, under the Pakistan Army Act and spanned over 15 months.

According to the press release, the former ISI chief was tried and found guilty on four charges: engaging in political activities, violation of the Official Secrets Act detrimental to the safety and interest of the state, misuse of authority and government resources, and causing wrongful loss to persons. He was sentenced to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment on December 11, 2025.

The statement further said that the court martial complied with all legal provisions, that the accused was afforded all legal rights including a defence team of his choice, and that he retained the right to appeal at the relevant forum.

It was the final paragraph of the ISPR statement that triggered speculation. It said that the "involvement of the convict in fomenting vested political agitation and instability in cahoots with political elements and in certain other matters is separately being dealt with".

While this line has been widely interpreted by political leaders and media commentators as a reference to the May 9 events and an alleged Imran–Faiz nexus, the ISPR did not name Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or the May 9 violence in the statement, nor did it explicitly link Gen (retd) Faiz' actions to those events.

When this distinction was pointed out to the information minister and he was asked to share any ISPR statement that directly named an Imran–Faiz nexus behind May 9 riots, no such reference was provided.

The gap between the government’s political narrative and the wording of the military's official statements has raised questions about whether the claim of an Imran–Faiz nexus behind May 9 violence is based on documented findings of an investigation or remains an inference drawn from broader allegations of political destabilisation.

